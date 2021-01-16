Radeon Vulkan "RADV" Driver Saw Many Optimizations This Week For Mesa 21.0
16 January 2021
Prior to Mesa 21.0 being branched this week in preparations for the quarterly stable Mesa3D release, a number of open-source Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver optimizations were merged.

Besides the already covered ACO "rapid packed math" support, some of the other RADV code that landed this week includes:

- DCC for MSAA on GFX10+. Or rather, delta color compression for multi-sample anti-aliasing with Navi and newer. This is yielding 1~2% improvements for 2x/4x MSAA on Radeon RX 6800 series.

- DCC for mipmaps is also now enabled on Navi and newer.

- Fast-clearing DCC layers on Vega and newer.

- Support for fast-clearing DCC levels and layered color images with Navi 1 and newer.

- Avoiding L2 cache flushing with Vega/GFX9 and newer. This yields around 2% better performance for Basemark.

- A workaround for Shadow of the Tomb Raider to avoid flickering foliage with Navi 2.

- There was also the previously covered RADV sparse memory support merged for helping some games with VKD3D-Proton.

There were more than 50 RADV commits to mainline Mesa in the past week with open-source driver activity as busy as ever thanks to the work of Red Hat, Valve, Google, and AMD.

Mesa 21.0 stable should be out in February.
