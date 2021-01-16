Prior to Mesa 21.0 being branched this week in preparations for the quarterly stable Mesa3D release, a number of open-source Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver optimizations were merged.
Besides the already covered ACO "rapid packed math" support, some of the other RADV code that landed this week includes:
- DCC for MSAA on GFX10+. Or rather, delta color compression for multi-sample anti-aliasing with Navi and newer. This is yielding 1~2% improvements for 2x/4x MSAA on Radeon RX 6800 series.
- DCC for mipmaps is also now enabled on Navi and newer.
- Fast-clearing DCC layers on Vega and newer.
- Support for fast-clearing DCC levels and layered color images with Navi 1 and newer.
- Avoiding L2 cache flushing with Vega/GFX9 and newer. This yields around 2% better performance for Basemark.
- A workaround for Shadow of the Tomb Raider to avoid flickering foliage with Navi 2.
- There was also the previously covered RADV sparse memory support merged for helping some games with VKD3D-Proton.
There were more than 50 RADV commits to mainline Mesa in the past week with open-source driver activity as busy as ever thanks to the work of Red Hat, Valve, Google, and AMD.
Mesa 21.0 stable should be out in February.
