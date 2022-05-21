An Open-Source Firmware Virtual Beer Event Is Happening Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 21 May 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The folks from the Polish open-source firmware consulting firmware 3mdeb are hosting another "OSF vPub" where they discuss open-source firmware efforts over beers in this currently-virtual event.

Like last year's event, they are primarily discussing open-source motherboard firmware efforts, beer consumption is encouraged, and all are welcome to this virtual event.

The Dasharo OSF vPub Spring 2022 is taking place on 26 May at 4PM UTC. The virtual event is happening via Matrix and Jitsi. Among the topics of planned conversation include RustSBI as the RISC-V Supervisor Binary Interface implementation library written in Rust and showing off Qubes OS and MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 running on open-source firmware.


The Dasharo effort for the MSI Alder Lake motherboard will be one of the primary discussions at next week's vPub.


The MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 is the motherboard being ported to Dasharo/Coreboot by 3mdeb. It's the first readily-available Alder Lake motherboard with such a port and quite an exciting effort. I recently picked up the Z690-A DDR4 and is on my TODO list to try out this Dasharo firmware project for replacing the default proprietary BIOS.


More details on next week's open-source firmware virtual event via vpub.dasharo.com.
