Linux Lands Mitigations For Spectre-BHB / BHI On Intel & Arm, Plus An AMD Change Too
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 8 March 2022 at 03:25 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX SECURITY --
Within minutes of the BHI speculative execution vulnerability going public, patches were merged into the mainline Linux kernel Git tree for mitigating this offshoot from Spectre V2. The Intel and Arm processors affected by BHI (also referred to as Spectre-BHB) have mitigation work plus a change also impacts AMD processors too.

The Arm Spectre BHB mitigations for 32-bit kernels on Arm were merged. This affects Arm Cortex A15, A57, A72, A73, A75, and Brahma B15. The Arm 32-bit mitigations are over 400 lines of new kernel code making multiple changes to the kernel.

There is also the 64-bit Arm kernel changes with roughly 800 lines of code. The changes there are making EL1 vectors per-CPU, mitigation sequences to the EL1/EL2 vectors on vulnerable CPUs, a workaround for KVM guests, and reporting on vulnerable CPUs when the unprivileged eBPF is enabled.


Lastly are the x86/x86_64 BHI mitigations. This mitigates the Spectre-BHB/BHI attacks for systems that support eIBRS and also updates the documentation and warnings. With the x86/x86_64 work is adding retpolines and LFENCE capabilities on top of the eIBRS hardware mitigation. "Mitigate Spectre v2-type Branch History Buffer attacks on machines which support eIBRS, i.e., the hardware-assisted speculation restriction after it has been shown that such machines are vulnerable even with the hardware mitigation."


Notable with this pull request too is no longer defaulting to LFENCE-based Spectre V2 mitigations on AMD systems. The LFENCE-based mitigation is deemed no longer sufficient for mitigating Spectre V2 attacks. Now the Linux kernel will use return trampolines "retpolines" by default on all AMD processors. Various AMD CPUs have already defaulted to using Retpolines for Spectre V2 mitigations while now it will be the default across the board for AMD processors.

These changes were all merged this afternoon into Linux 5.17 Git mainline. The patches should also be backported to the various supported stable Linux kernel series and distribution kernels in short order. The main attack vector known so far for BHI is around unprivileged eBPF usage so it's recommend that the unprivileged support be disabled.

Fresh Spectre mitigation benchmarks coming up shortly.
1 Comment
Related News
BHI: The Newest Spectre Vulnerability Affecting Intel & Arm CPUs
FGKASLR Patches Revised A 10th Time For Improving Linux Kernel Security
Researcher Talks Of Possible CPU Security Mitigations With No Performance Cost
x86 Straight Line Speculation CPU Mitigation Appears For Linux 5.17
Linux 5.17 Patch Can Help With Systemd-Less System Security, May Break Some Old Drivers
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa
AMD-Powered Lenovo ThinkPads To Soon Have Working Platform Profile Support On Linux