Sources.Debian.Org Launches To Provide Easy Access To Debian Source Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 5 December 2017 at 07:52 PM EST. 5 Comments
DEBIAN --
For those wanting to easily browse the source-code to all Debian packages, it can now be trivially done so from your hardware.

DebSources is a platform for viewing the Debian source-code via the web in searchable form and for all Debian releases. Previously DebSources was deployed to unofficial Debian infrastructure, while now it's made official and running on Debian.org hardware.

Navigating to sources.debian.org now allows for easy viewing and searching of Debian's massive source database. DebSources also exposes copyright files on sources and easily viewing patches for a given package.

Those wishing to learn more about the new sources.debian.org initiative can see today's announcement.
5 Comments

