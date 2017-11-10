SoundWire Subsystem Revised For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 November 2017 at 06:06 AM EST.
SoundWire is being proposed again for being introduced to the Linux kernel as a new soundsystem.

Back in October 2016 is when Intel developers originally proposed SoundWire support for Linux. SoundWire is a low-power, two-pin bus that's been around since 2014 for supporting multiple audio streams and embedded control/commands. This specification is developed by MIPI. More details on the SoundWire specification via MIPI.org.

Published recently were a new set of SoundWire patches that were revised since last year. Vinod Koul is going ahead and proposing that this SoundWire code be introduced as a new Linux kernel subsystem. This current code introduces the SoundWire bus, I/O transfers, discovery and configuration sysfs interface, regmap, and documentation.

More details via this patch series. Those wanting to learn more about SoundWire can see this documentation.
