Intel Is Having Great Success With Their Open-Source Sound Firmware

Intel a while back open-sourced their sound firmware and SDK and also launched the "Sound Open Firmware" project in cooperation with the Linux Foundation. It's been an interesting journey and getting Intel pointed towards offering more open-source firmware.
Intel went from offering closed-source firmware and a proprietary SDK for their DSP to an open-source firmware with a similarly opened software development kit for DSP developers. Liam Girdwood of Intel presented at last month's Open-Source Firmware Conference about this work and the video recording of that talk is now available.
Liam covered the technical and political challenges at Intel in getting this DSP firmware/SDK open-sourced, their continued work on improving the Sound Open Firmware stack as well as supporting new Intel hardware, and other work.
The presentation covering this sound firmware open-sourcing process is embedded available while Liam's slides are also available in PDF form.
Those wishing to learn more about the Sound Open Firmware project itself can visit SOFproject.org.
