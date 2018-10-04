Intel Is Having Great Success With Their Open-Source Sound Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 October 2018 at 09:13 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Intel a while back open-sourced their sound firmware and SDK and also launched the "Sound Open Firmware" project in cooperation with the Linux Foundation. It's been an interesting journey and getting Intel pointed towards offering more open-source firmware.

Intel went from offering closed-source firmware and a proprietary SDK for their DSP to an open-source firmware with a similarly opened software development kit for DSP developers. Liam Girdwood of Intel presented at last month's Open-Source Firmware Conference about this work and the video recording of that talk is now available.



Liam covered the technical and political challenges at Intel in getting this DSP firmware/SDK open-sourced, their continued work on improving the Sound Open Firmware stack as well as supporting new Intel hardware, and other work.

The presentation covering this sound firmware open-sourcing process is embedded available while Liam's slides are also available in PDF form.


Those wishing to learn more about the Sound Open Firmware project itself can visit SOFproject.org.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Proposed Changes To Intel GPU Top Would Make It A More Useful Utility
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Working Towards 5K+ Display Support With VESA DSC
Intel Begins Working On A Vulkan Compute Back-End For OpenCV Library
Intel Lands Final Batch Of Display/Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 4.20~5.0
Intel Interim CEO Comments On CPU Supply Challenges
Intel Working To Improve The Reset Experience During GPU Hangs
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Debian Developers Weighed The Idea Of Not Allowing Q&A Sessions At Their Conference
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play