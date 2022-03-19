Sound Open Firmware 2.1-rc1 Released

The Intel-led Sound Open Firmware project for providing open-source firmware for newer Intel audio hardware and even support for some AMD audio hardware is nearing its v2.1 release.
Released last December was Sound Open Firmware 2.0 while now Sound Open Firmware 2.1 is just around the corner with Friday having brought the v2.1-rc1 milestone.
Intel SOF
There isn't yet any release notes yet on Sound Open Firmware 2.1 (they are still to be written) but when digging through the changes myself, there is a lot of churn with Sound Open Firmware 2.1. The SOF 2.1 release has a number of underlying Zephyr updates, introduces a new process API, fixes a number of issues for Intel Tiger Lake and Alder Lake hardware, and a number of other fixes and code improvements.
Downloads and more details around the Sound Open Firmware 2.1 milestone can be found via the SOF 2.1-rc1 page.
