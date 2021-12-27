Sound Open Firmware 2.0 Released For The Intel-Led Open-Source DSP Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 December 2021 at 05:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
It was nearly four years ago already that Intel announced Sound Open Firmware in pushing for open-source sound firmware for their hardware. The Sound Open Firmware effort has been a great success even if it's not a shiny project widely talked about among consumers. Just prior to the holidays Sound Open Firmware 2.0 was quietly released.

The Sound Open Firmware project provides an open-source digital signal processing (DSP) firmware stack and software development kit around it as well as open-source emulation support with QEMU, etc. Beyond the firmware itself the Linux kernel has the Sound Open Firmware host driver support and the SOF driver stack is dual-licensed under both the BSD and GPL. More details on the SOF project can be found via the project documentation.


Sound Open Firmware


With Sound Open Firmware 2.0, there are performance improvements stemming from the copy functions that lead to some processing code paths consuming as much as 40% less cycles than SOF 1.9 while maintaining the same audio quality. There is also stability improvements with SOF 2.0, the Zephyr RTOS is now used instead of XTOS for the community release for the APL platform, and support for basic playback/capture on some Tiger Lake Windows-based devices with the IPC4 protocol.

Downloads and more information on the Sound Open Firmware 2.0 project via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Prepares More DG2 + XeHP Bits For Linux 5.17
Intel oneAPI Toolkits 2022 Released
Linux 5.17 Will Have An Important Intel P-State Update For Alder Lake Mobile CPUs
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Intel Prepares To Re-Enable ENQCMD On Linux After Being Disabled For "Broken Beyond Repair"
Intel CM Compiler Updated For New Platforms, Including Ponte Vecchio "XT"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements
Sway 1.7-rc1 Has Better Zero-Copy Direct Scanout, Drops "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
Ubuntu Developers Figuring Out Dual-Boot Changes Ahead Of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time
Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j