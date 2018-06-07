Adding to the growing list of kernel changes for Linux 4.18 are a great deal of sound driver/subsystem updates.
Takashi Iwai of SUSE submitted the sound updates on Wednesday, which consist of both subsystem/general changes as well as driver-specific work. Sound highlights for Linux 4.18 include:
- Support for Realtek RT1304, RT1306, and RT5668 chips.
- Support for Mediatek MT6351 / MT6797 / MT7622 controllers.
- New Qualcomm DSP support.
- New drivers as well for the Analog SSM2305, Atmel I2S controllers, and Texas Instruments TSC454.
- Better support for some Creative Labs CA0132 sound cards and support for making use of the sound cards' Windows firmware files.
- Audio support on the HP Spectre x360 laptop.
- Continued work on USB Audio Class 3.0 support (UAC3) after it was added in the Linux 4.17 cycle.
- A new Xen sound front-end driver.
The list of all the sound changes can be found via this pull request.
