Plenty Of Sound Changes To Be Heard With Linux 4.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 June 2018 at 12:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Adding to the growing list of kernel changes for Linux 4.18 are a great deal of sound driver/subsystem updates.

Takashi Iwai of SUSE submitted the sound updates on Wednesday, which consist of both subsystem/general changes as well as driver-specific work. Sound highlights for Linux 4.18 include:

- Support for Realtek RT1304, RT1306, and RT5668 chips.

- Support for Mediatek MT6351 / MT6797 / MT7622 controllers.

- New Qualcomm DSP support.

- New drivers as well for the Analog SSM2305, Atmel I2S controllers, and Texas Instruments TSC454.

- Better support for some Creative Labs CA0132 sound cards and support for making use of the sound cards' Windows firmware files.

- Audio support on the HP Spectre x360 laptop.

- Continued work on USB Audio Class 3.0 support (UAC3) after it was added in the Linux 4.17 cycle.

- A new Xen sound front-end driver.

The list of all the sound changes can be found via this pull request.
