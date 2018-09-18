Linux Patches Surface For Supporting The Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 September 2018 at 03:33 PM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Last year Creative Labs introduced the Sound BlasterX AE-5 PCI Express gaming sound card while finally there are some patches pending for supporting this high-end sound card in Linux.

Connor McAdams who most recently got the Creative Recon3D support into good shape on Linux has now been working on getting the Sound BlasterX AE-5 working well on Linux.

This $150 PCIe sound card features a SABRE32 Ultra Class DAC, BlasterX Acoustic Engine, Xamp Discrete Headphone Amplification, and even an integrated RGB lighting controller.


Creative hasn't supported the Sound BlasterX AE-5 under Linux but with a new set of patches to ALSA's hda/ca0132 driver code he has it working. All outputs are working but the only known issue right now is some inconsistency issues with the the microphone jack.

Those that happen to have this high-end sound card and wanting to test these kernel patches can find them for now on the kernel mailing list. There's still time where we will hopefully find these as part of the sound-next changes for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Linux 4.19 Is Looking Good So Far, At Least On Intel Xeons
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Logitech G700/G900 Wireless Mice Get Picked Up By The Linux HID++ Driver
SiFive Releases HiFive Unleashed RISC-V Open-Source Boot Loader With DDR Initialization
Purism's Librem 5 Making Progress In GTK4 Toolkit Usage, Kernel Upbringing
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux