Solus Linux & Its Budgie Desktop Seeing Summer 2018 Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 10 August 2018 at 05:22 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The Solus Project has shared some of the work they've been engaged in this summer with their Linux distribution as well as their GTK3-based Budgie Desktop Environment.

Highlights of Solus/Budgie work this summer includes:

- Improvements to better maintain Solus packages and the upgrading process. As part of that they've developed "Cuppa" as a helper for trying to track software updates when they are available from a variety of code hosting platforms, package management systems, and other sources. Cuppa recently made its inaugural stable release.

- Eopkg-deps also had its first stable release for helping with dependency tracking for their eopkg package manager.

- Budgie now has new sound widgets that bring with it new capabilities not previously offered for this desktop environment.

- More configuration tunables within the Budgie desktop setttings.

- Support for notification grouping on an application basis.

- The Caffeine applet for Budgie will be part of the upcoming Budgie 10.5 release.

- Various other applet improvements.

- For those using KDE on Solus, KDE Frameworks 5.48 / KDE Applications 18.04.3 / Plasma 5.13.4 are now available.

- Better support for 3G and 4G modems as well as wireless access points out-of-the-box.

More details on the Solus and Budgie summer 2018 work via Solus-Project.com.
