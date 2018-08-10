Solus Linux & Its Budgie Desktop Seeing Summer 2018 Improvements

The Solus Project has shared some of the work they've been engaged in this summer with their Linux distribution as well as their GTK3-based Budgie Desktop Environment.
Highlights of Solus/Budgie work this summer includes:
- Improvements to better maintain Solus packages and the upgrading process. As part of that they've developed "Cuppa" as a helper for trying to track software updates when they are available from a variety of code hosting platforms, package management systems, and other sources. Cuppa recently made its inaugural stable release.
- Eopkg-deps also had its first stable release for helping with dependency tracking for their eopkg package manager.
- Budgie now has new sound widgets that bring with it new capabilities not previously offered for this desktop environment.
- More configuration tunables within the Budgie desktop setttings.
- Support for notification grouping on an application basis.
- The Caffeine applet for Budgie will be part of the upcoming Budgie 10.5 release.
- Various other applet improvements.
- For those using KDE on Solus, KDE Frameworks 5.48 / KDE Applications 18.04.3 / Plasma 5.13.4 are now available.
- Better support for 3G and 4G modems as well as wireless access points out-of-the-box.
More details on the Solus and Budgie summer 2018 work via Solus-Project.com.
