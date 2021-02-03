For fans of the Solus Linux distribution, Solus 4.2 is now available as the project's latest release for this optimized, desktop-minded platform.
Solus 4.2 ships with the Linux 5.10.12 kernel, providing a wealth of new and improved hardware support. Solus 4.2 also brings other prominent package upgrades like Mesa 20.3.3, FFmpeg 4.3.1, GStreamer 1.18.2, PulseAudio 14.1, and many other package updates to improve the user experience.
On the desktop side, Solus 4.2 has the latest Budgie / GNOME / MATE / KDE Plasma packages. The default web browser to Solus 4.2 is Mozilla Firefox 85 and LibreOffice 7.0.2 provides the open-source office suite.
More details on the Solus 4.2 Linux distribution release or to download it, visit getsol.us.
