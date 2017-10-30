Solus 4 Is Working On Restoring Wayland Support, NVIDIA Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 November 2017 at 06:08 AM EDT. 9 Comments
The Solus Linux distribution project has shared some of the work they are currently pursuing for their Solus 4 operating system update.

Solus developers are planning to turn back on Wayland support for the distribution. They are also planning to improve the NVIDIA driver support, including making use of the GLVND library (OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch) so its OpenGL driver can co-exist happily without disturbing the Mesa drivers on the system. They are also looking at enabling EGLStreams support to allow the NVIDIA driver to work under Wayland on their operating system. As part of their GLVND push is also looking to improve NVIDIA Optimus laptop support.

On the desktop side they are working on a new Software Center release and more work is being done in the direction of the Budgie 11 desktop. They are planning though an update to the existing Budgie 10 desktop with some usability improvements. While Budgie is Solus' main desktop focus, they are also planning on improvements to their MATE desktop edition.

More details on these early Solus 4 details via their Twitter.
