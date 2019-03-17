Solus 4 has officially set sail as the latest version of this popular desktop Linux distribution that is known for its "Budgie" desktop environment, borrowing some performance optimizations from the likes of Clear Linux, and various usability enhancements and more to enhance its desktop experience.
Solus 4 "Fortitude" was released on Sunday as a big update and is packing an updated GTK-based Budgie desktop, Firefox 65, LibreOffice 6.2, the Linux 4.20.16 kernel, GNOME MPV 0.16, and Mesa 19.0.
New to the Budgie Desktop is a "Caffeine Mode" that ensures the system doesn't suspend/lock/dim, and other minor tweaks to enhance the experience for those "hard at work" and trying not to be interrupted. Budgie 10.5 also brings an updated icon task-list applet, Raven widget/notification center improvements, improved notification management, and various styling improvements to its custom elements.
More details and plenty of screenshots of the Solus 4 changes can be found via the official release announcement at getsol.us.
