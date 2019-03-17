Solus 4 Officially Released With Updated Budgie Desktop, Linux 4.20 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 March 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Solus 4 has officially set sail as the latest version of this popular desktop Linux distribution that is known for its "Budgie" desktop environment, borrowing some performance optimizations from the likes of Clear Linux, and various usability enhancements and more to enhance its desktop experience.

Solus 4 "Fortitude" was released on Sunday as a big update and is packing an updated GTK-based Budgie desktop, Firefox 65, LibreOffice 6.2, the Linux 4.20.16 kernel, GNOME MPV 0.16, and Mesa 19.0.

New to the Budgie Desktop is a "Caffeine Mode" that ensures the system doesn't suspend/lock/dim, and other minor tweaks to enhance the experience for those "hard at work" and trying not to be interrupted. Budgie 10.5 also brings an updated icon task-list applet, Raven widget/notification center improvements, improved notification management, and various styling improvements to its custom elements.

More details and plenty of screenshots of the Solus 4 changes can be found via the official release announcement at getsol.us.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Knoppix 8.5 Live Linux Distro Released, Based On Linux 4.20, Adds Adriane Audio Desktop
Haiku's USB 3.0+ Support Is Finally In Great Shape
Purism's PureOS Proclaims Convergence Success For Mobile & Desktop Support
Haiku OS Seeing USB3 Improvements, BFS Resizing Code Revisited
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
Genode OS 19.02 Released With Sculpt OS Improvements, Java Availability
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Microsoft Officially Announces DTrace For Windows
Android Q Reaches Public Beta With Improved Privacy, Opus/AV1 Support, ANGLE On Vulkan