Solus 4 To Offer Experimental GNOME Wayland Session, MATE UI Refresh
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 16 February 2018 at 05:22 AM EST. 6 Comments
The Solus Linux distribution has offered up some new details this week on their upcoming Solus 4 release.

First up, their integration of Snap package management (snapd) has been deferred so it's no longer a release blocker. They will land the Snap support though still in the future when it's ready.

But what Solus 4 will have is their improvements around Linux Driver Management, Hotspot wireless support, ship their Budgie 10.4.1 desktop environment, provide a new release of the Brisk Menu, and also update the user-interface for their MATE bundle.

Additionally, they are now confirming that they will offer an experimental Wayland session for GNOME on Solus 4. But Wayland will not be the default as they have not yet found the quality of GNOME on Wayland to be "sufficient enough to be provided as a default experience for our users."

More details on the latest improvements to Solus Linux can be found via this blog post.
6 Comments

