The popular Solus Linux distribution has experienced a busy week of updates but more changes are on the way to this desktop-focused OS.
Some of the recent updates to Solus have included:
- Upgrading to GCC 8.2.0.
- Switching to the brand new Flatpak 1.0 for sandboxed Linux apps.
- Improved resilience of package upgrades done with its eopkg package manager.
Meanwhile moving forward they are:
- Rolling out the latest Linux 4.18 point release and with that new kernel for Solus will come with the Intel GVT graphics virtualization options enabled as part of its kernel configuration. This allows for guests via KVM/Xen to enjoy Intel graphics hardware acceleration when the entire stack is properly configured.
- Updating their Libratbag + Piper for the great Logitech mouse configuration on Linux.
- Updating their Feral GameMode packages.
- They have begun testing the NVIDIA 396 driver series for inclusion and expect to begin soon shipping it as a beta driver option.
- Solus is also preparing to soon ship the X.Org Server 1.20 release and its plethora of improvements.
More details on these latest Solus improvements at Solus-Project.com.
