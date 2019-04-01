SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 April 2019 at 07:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Edge computing solutions vendor SolidRun is working on "ClearFog" as an ITX-based ARM64 workstation platform. They hope for an early bird launch price later this year of around $500~500 USD for this board that has 16 ARMv8 cores, multiple 10 GbE SFP+ connections, Gigabit Ethernet, multiple USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, 2 x mPCIe, four SATA ports, and can handle up to 64GB of laptop DDR4 memory.

SolidRun is designing for this mini-ITX carrier platform to be versatile from a high-performance 64-bit ARM workstation to being suitable as just a development board and various other edge computing applications.


ClearFog is built around a CEx7 LX2160A 16-core Arm Cortex A72, supports two M.2 slots, microSD / eMMC / SATA 3.0 storage, compatibility with the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel and newer, complies with the ITX form factor, and will offer a PCIe x4 slot. That's my main critique at this point is the board not accommodating a PCIe x16 slot should you want to have a capable graphics card in there to make a useful 64-bit Arm development workstation.

I'm told by the company that when ClearFog begins shipping later this year they will be aiming for a $500~550 USD introductory price though later on their retail price will likely be around $750. Their initial version of this board will have the 16 cores at 1.9GHz and support PCIe Gen3 and 25 GbE but later on the second version should be running the Cortex-A72 cores at 2.2GHz and support 100GbE and PCIe Gen4. The price and specs would put it out ahead of the likes of the Socionext Developer Box.

More details can be found via Solid-Run.com.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
LVFS Served Up 500k Firmware Files To Linux Users This Month
Ampere Computing + Packet Roll Out eMAG To The Public Cloud - 32 Cores For $1 Per Hour
The Karbon 300 Is A Compact, Rugged PC That Ships With Linux As An Option
Linux To Add Support For The MOTU 8Pre Digital Audio Workstation Hardware
Xilinx Moving Ahead With Plans To Upstream Their Alveo PCIe Accelerator Driver
SiFive Rolls Out RISC-V HiFive1 Rev B Development Platform, $49 USD With FE310-G002 SoC
Popular News This Week
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
New GNOME Mockups Of The Librem 5 User Interface Work