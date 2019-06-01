The ClearFog ARM ITX Workstation Performance Is Looking Very Good
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 1 June 2019 at 11:04 AM EDT. 5 Comments
ARM --
If there's one Arm hardware launch I am looking forward to this year of known products in the pipeline, it would certainly be SolidRun's ClearFog mini-ITX workstation product.

The SolidRun ClearFog was announced back in April and is the 16-core ITX-based workstation board that is trying to get in at the $500~750 USD price-point. This board is expected to have multiple 10GbE SFP+ connections, Gigabit Ethernet, mPCIe, SATA ports, and socketed DDR4 memory support. The 16 Arm cores are Cortex-A72s.

The ClearFog workstation board is expected to be released later this year but the price doesn't appear to be settled yet. While not yet the workstation board, there are some other ClearFog boards currently available.

I noticed this week some ClearFog benchmark results have begun hitting OpenBenchmarking.org with benchmarks by the Phoronix Test Suite. Search for the SolidRun LX2160A COM type 7 module to see the few results so far.



Of the results available, this 16-core Arm performance is looking quite good. This is one of the most interesting result files compared to some of our past ARM SBC board benchmarks.





If the price is right for their mini-ITX workstation board, this could be batting a home run and one of the most compelling Arm workstation offerings we have seen to date. We will hopefully see a review sample of the board when the time comes and will put it under plenty of independent tests.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
Arm Announces Cortex-A77 & Mali-G77 Valhall
Arm SVE2 Support Aligning For GCC 10, LLVM Clang 9.0
Raspberry Pi Close To Seeing CPUFreq Support
ARM64 To Finally Broadcast Its Spectre State Via Sysfs, Prep For Neoverse & SVE2
ThunderX2 Getting Big MEMMOVE Performance Boost With Glibc 2.30
ARM Transactional Memory Extension Support Starts Being Plumbed For Linux
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
Firefox 68 Integrates BigInt Support
Clear Linux Discovers Another AVX2/AVX512 Fix/Optimization To Yield Better Performance