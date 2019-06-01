The ClearFog ARM ITX Workstation Performance Is Looking Very Good

If there's one Arm hardware launch I am looking forward to this year of known products in the pipeline, it would certainly be SolidRun's ClearFog mini-ITX workstation product.
The SolidRun ClearFog was announced back in April and is the 16-core ITX-based workstation board that is trying to get in at the $500~750 USD price-point. This board is expected to have multiple 10GbE SFP+ connections, Gigabit Ethernet, mPCIe, SATA ports, and socketed DDR4 memory support. The 16 Arm cores are Cortex-A72s.
The ClearFog workstation board is expected to be released later this year but the price doesn't appear to be settled yet. While not yet the workstation board, there are some other ClearFog boards currently available.
I noticed this week some ClearFog benchmark results have begun hitting OpenBenchmarking.org with benchmarks by the Phoronix Test Suite. Search for the SolidRun LX2160A COM type 7 module to see the few results so far.
Of the results available, this 16-core Arm performance is looking quite good. This is one of the most interesting result files compared to some of our past ARM SBC board benchmarks.
If the price is right for their mini-ITX workstation board, this could be batting a home run and one of the most compelling Arm workstation offerings we have seen to date. We will hopefully see a review sample of the board when the time comes and will put it under plenty of independent tests.
5 Comments