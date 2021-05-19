Solaris 11.4 SRU33 Released - Finally Delivers Valgrind, jQuery, VirtIO Guest Support
Oracle on Tuesday released Solaris 11.4 SRU33 as the latest monthly stable release update for this largely idling operating system. With the thirty-third stable release update to Solaris 11.4 are delivering some arguably long overdue features.

Perhaps most notable is the VirtIO guest support now being included with Solaris 11.4 SRU33. This KVM/VirtIO guest support was merged for 11.4 SRU33 and includes the PCI framework and driver support and various other components for guest support in complying with this virtualization standard.

SRU33 also delivers many packages now as part of the repository, several of which are arguably long overdue.... Solaris 11.4 SRU33 has Valgrind for memory debugging, jQuery is present, the SpiderMonkey 78 JavaScript engine is in place, and there are a number of other package adds like Graphene and Libhandy. These packages have supported Solaris but now are officially "delivered" as part of SRU33 as packages.

Making Solaris 11.4 SRU33 significant are also many package updates like various GNOME 3.36/3.38 components, GMP 6.21, XTerm 366, Curl 7.74, libSDL 2.0.14, and many others.

More details on these overdue changes for Solaris 11.4 SRU33 via the Oracle blog.
