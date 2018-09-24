It's been just under one month since Oracle's long-awaited debut of Solaris 11.4 and now its first stable release update has been issued.
Solaris 11.4 SRU1 is mainly intended to fix some early bugs and those that didn't make the cut for getting in the initial 11.4 release. One new feature is support for "Memory Reservation Pools for Kernel Zones" to help systems with high levels of memory contention or fragmented memory by allowing memory to be reserved ahead of time.
Solaris 11.4 SRU1 also includes updates to Vim. Mailman, Samba, Kerberos, Apache Tomcat, Thunderbird, MySQL, OpenSSL, and other key components to the Solaris software stack.
More details via today's SRU1 announcement.
