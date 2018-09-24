Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 24 September 2018 at 05:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
ORACLE --
It's been just under one month since Oracle's long-awaited debut of Solaris 11.4 and now its first stable release update has been issued.

Solaris 11.4 SRU1 is mainly intended to fix some early bugs and those that didn't make the cut for getting in the initial 11.4 release. One new feature is support for "Memory Reservation Pools for Kernel Zones" to help systems with high levels of memory contention or fragmented memory by allowing memory to be reserved ahead of time.

Solaris 11.4 SRU1 also includes updates to Vim. Mailman, Samba, Kerberos, Apache Tomcat, Thunderbird, MySQL, OpenSSL, and other key components to the Solaris software stack.

More details via today's SRU1 announcement.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Oracle News
Oracle Solaris 11.4 Officially Released
Oracle Updates DTrace For Linux With ARM64 Support, Feature Updates
Oracle Solaris 11.4 Public Beta Updated With KPTI For Addressing Meltdown
Oracle Solaris 11.3 SRU 34 Brings GCC 7.3, Other Package Updates
Oracle Linux 7 Now Ready For ARM Servers
Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R5 Now Officially Ready For x86_64 & AArch64
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings