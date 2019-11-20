Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU15 Has A Number Of Package Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 20 November 2019 at 12:01 AM EST.
ORACLE --
While there is no sign of Solaris 11.5 or Solaris.Next (last year was a road-map pointing to Solaris 11.Next in H2'19 or H1'20 that has since been removed), Oracle does continue putting out more updates to the Solaris 11.4 series.

Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU 15 was released on Tuesday as the latest monthly update to the Solaris stable series. With Solaris 11.4 SRU 15 are more Python 3 modules being added along with other Python updates, updating the GCC compiler against v9.2, updates to other toolchain bits like CMake, and a wide range of security updates.

Minor updates to GDB, Thunderbird, Firefox, sudo, Rust, Node.js, and other packages were done in the name of addressing security problems.

The list of updates for Solaris 11.4 SRU 15 can be found via the Oracle Blog.
