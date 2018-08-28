Oracle Solaris 11.4 Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 28 August 2018 at 12:37 PM EDT. 5 Comments
ORACLE --
Two years after Solaris 11.3 and Oracle opting for a "continuous delivery" model of 11.next updates instead of a "Solaris 12", Solaris 11.4 is out the door today.

Oracle is talking up Solaris 11.4 with its general availability release as "the trusted business platform", "consistent compatibility, is simple to use and is designed to always be secure", "more than 3,000 applications certified to run on it", and "the only operating system that has completed UNIX V7 certification."

Solaris 11.4 retains binary compatibility with existing applications, offers various improvements for making it easier to manage Solaris installations, easier compliance checking, an updated Solaris Cluster release, and various other package updates.

Notable on the desktop side of Solaris 11.4 is the move from GNOME 2 to the GNOME Shell. Solaris 11.4 also has updates around Spectre and Meltdown.

More details on Oracle Solaris 11.4 can be found via today's blog post announcement.

Don't wait around for any performance benchmarks of Solaris 11.4 on Phoronix as their post-Sun license terms for Solaris still has, "disclose results of any benchmark test results related to the Programs without our prior consent."
