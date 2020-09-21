Oracle To Stick With Solaris "11.4" For Continuous Delivery SRU Releases
With no new indications of Solaris 12 or Solaris 11.next and given the past layoffs and previous announcements from Oracle, today's statement that Solaris 11.4 will remain as their continuous delivery model with monthly SRU releases come as little surprise.

Tanmay Dhuri who has been at Oracle since April as the Solaris product manager wrote today on the Oracle Solaris blog about their continuous delivery model. Basically it's reiterating that Solaris 11.4 will be sticking to a continuous delivery model moving forward. This comes after Solaris 11.4 turning two years old and seeing monthly SRU releases during that time. These monthly releases are designed to offer up timely security fixes and other mostly small updates to Oracle Solaris.


Since the release of Solaris 11.0 in 2011, there has been new releases roughly every two years, but given it being two years now since Solaris 11.4, today's statement just seems to be confirming what everyone has been suspecting that the 11.4 SRU releases will just continue rolling on without any Solaris 11.5 or Solaris 12.0 on the horizon.


The latest Solaris delivery slide posted today.


Oracle Solaris 11.4 with the continuous delivery model is talked up for offering faster availability of the latest features, preserving customer investments / ISV qualification, and smooth transition.


A former Oracle Solaris roadmap back when there were plans for a Solaris 12.


The post goes on to note that Oracle remains committed to Solaris 11 through at least 2031 under Oracle Premiere Support or through 2034 under Oracle Extended support.
