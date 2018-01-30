After all the Oracle/Solaris controversies last year, it's good to see Oracle today releasing their first public beta of Solaris 11.4 as an update to the Solaris 11 operating system.
As previously reported, Solaris 11.4 has switched finally from the GNOME 2 desktop to now using the GNOME Shell. Solaris 11.4 Beta is shipping with GNOME 3.24 components for those doing a desktop installation.
The Solaris 11.4 public beta has a new application sandbox management tool, Secure UEFI Boot support on x86 platforms, secure WAN boot abilities, SPARC Silicon Secured Memory handling improvements, improved ZFS replication support, administration improvements, StatsStore to deliver system statistics/insights, and a variety of open-source package updates for components that Solaris depends upon.
More details on Solaris 11.4 via blogs.oracle.com. Unfortunately Oracle's license agreement forbids benchmarking, so unfortunately able to deliver any fresh Solaris vs. Linux benchmarks at this time.
