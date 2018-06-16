Oracle Solaris 11.4 is still being prepared for release but in the meantime there is now the thirty-third stable release update for Solaris 11.3.
Beyond the usual package updates, Solaris 11.3 SRU 33 brings improvements for the ZFS file-system's sending of compressed data, the AI (Automated Install) server has been updated to utilize the Apache HTTPD 2.4 web server, updates to the Intel NIC controller driver, and SAS controller updates too.
On the package updating front, Solaris 11.3 SRU 33 has GNU Binutils 2.30, Curl 7.59, Firefox 52.8 ESR, Thunderbird 52.8, PHP 5.6.36/7.1.17, and MySQL 5.5.60/5.6.40, among other updates.
More details on Solaris 11.3 SRU 33 are available via the Oracle Blog.
