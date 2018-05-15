While waiting for Solaris 11.4 to be released, Oracle has today rolled out its thirty-second stable release update to Solaris 11.3.
With this latest SRU to the two-year-old Solaris 11.3 is now Apache 2.4.33, OpenSSL 1.0.2o, Wireshark 2.4.6, Perl 5.22, Python 2.7.14, and a wealth of other package updates. There are also some new system calls for yielding better network performance, netstat providing more UDP socket statistics, and various other minor enhancements.
The brief public list of Solaris 11.3 SRU 32 changes can be found via this blog post while the download links and complete change-log will require an Oracle account. Unfortunately, Oracle still forbids the public benchmarking of Solaris, so we aren't able to deliver any fresh Solaris vs. Linux benchmarks at this time.
Add A Comment