GNU Toolchain Moves Ahead In Obsoleting Solaris 10 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 4 November 2019 at 03:43 PM EST. 2 Comments
GNU --
Beyond GCC 9 having deprecated Solaris 10 support and that code now removed ahead of the GCC 10 release in a few months, the GNU Debugger (GDB) is also moving forward with its plan to obsolete Solaris 10.

Developer Rainer Orth re-affirmed plans last month to obsolete the Solaris 10 support after originally initiating the discussion last year. For the GDB 9.1 release is when he plans to have the Solaris 10 support removed.

Hitting GDB Git today is officially making Solaris 10 obsolete. The code is still there for the time being but the build system will flag Solaris pre-11 as obsolete.


It's already been seven years that Oracle Solaris 11 has been available and nine years since Oracle closed up the Solaris code-base.
2 Comments
Related News
GCC 11 Aims To Default To C++17 Standard
GCC 11 Compiler Could End Up Removing Support For The Motorola m68k, Other Old CPUs
GNU Project Developers Debate A Restructuring As A "Bottom Up" Organization
GCC 10 Has C++20 Concepts Support In Order
GNU Binutils 2.33.1 Released With Support For Newer Arm Cortex CPUs, SVE2/TME/MVE
RMS: No Radical Changes In GNU Project
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board
Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS