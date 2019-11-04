GNU Toolchain Moves Ahead In Obsoleting Solaris 10 Support

Beyond GCC 9 having deprecated Solaris 10 support and that code now removed ahead of the GCC 10 release in a few months, the GNU Debugger (GDB) is also moving forward with its plan to obsolete Solaris 10.
Developer Rainer Orth re-affirmed plans last month to obsolete the Solaris 10 support after originally initiating the discussion last year. For the GDB 9.1 release is when he plans to have the Solaris 10 support removed.
Hitting GDB Git today is officially making Solaris 10 obsolete. The code is still there for the time being but the build system will flag Solaris pre-11 as obsolete.
It's already been seven years that Oracle Solaris 11 has been available and nine years since Oracle closed up the Solaris code-base.
