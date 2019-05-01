Softpipe Improvements Land In Mesa 19.1 Allowing For More OpenGL 4.x Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 May 2019 at 07:29 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Softpipe, the Gallium-based software rasterizer fallback for Mesa (not to be confused with the faster LLVMpipe), has seen some OpenGL 4.x support additions land for the upcoming Mesa 19.1.

Softpipe now exposes more capabilities of ARB_gpu_shader5, now handles ARB_ES3_1_compatibility, OES_geometry_shader, OES_primitive_bounding_box, OES_texture_cube_map_array, and OES_viewport_array.

There are various GL4 era extensions but still Softpipe doesn't have enough to officially claim even OpenGL 4.0 conformance, but at least GLSL 400 is now exposed over 330.

These latest Softpipe improvements were done by Collabora's Gert Wollny.

The latest Softpipe activity for Mesa can be seen here. The state of LLVMpipe and Softpipe capabilities can be found conveniently at MesaMatrix.net.
