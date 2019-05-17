Intel Agilex Now Supported By Linux 5.2 Kernel; ARM Boards Like Jetson Nano Also Added
Olof Johansson sent in the SoC updates on Thursday for the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window that is nearing the end. There is new SoC support for this new kernel and a number of new boards also being supported.

Some of the highlights for these four pull requests include:

- The Intel Agilex FPGAs/SoCs are now working on the mainline kernel with these new 10nm chips.

- The NXP i.MX8MM is also now supported by mainline.

- ZynqMP FPGA manager was added.

- Some of the newly-supported ARM boards include the Jetson Nano, Orange Pi RK3399, NanoPi Neo4, the Veyron-Mighty Chromebook, Orange Pi 3, and various lesser known ARM boards.

All of the work for Linux 5.2 on this front can be found from this kernel mailing list series.
