Snapcraft 6.0 Coming To Finally Move From Ubuntu 18.04 To 20.04 LTS Base, Phase Out i386

Canonical is preparing to soon release Snapcraft 6.0 as the latest version of their utility for packaging and distributing Snaps, the Ubuntu-preferred route for sandboxed apps.
The principal highlight of Snapcraft 6.0 is shifting from an Ubuntu 18.04 LTS base to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. In turn with Snapcraft 6.0 switching to an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS core, 32-bit x86 (i386) support is phased out while RISC-V support is now available. But for those still wanting i386 support, the legacy track with Snapcraft will still allow using the older Ubuntu 18.04 base.
Igor Ljubuncic summed it up as, "For most developers and publishers, the release of Snapcraft 6.x will not cause any change to their existing processes. They will be able to continue building snaps as before, and utilize the latest features in the 6.x channel. For those who still need to support the i386 architecture, they can use the 5.x channel. Moreover, Launchpad will retain the ability to dispatch core18 tasks, with or without the i386 architecture."
More details on the upcoming Snapcraft 6.0 release via the Ubuntu blog.
10 Comments