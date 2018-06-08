A Look At Flatpak vs. Snap Adoption In Various 2018 Linux Distributions
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 9 June 2018 at 07:39 AM EDT. 20 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
KDE developer Markus Slopianka has looked at the state of Flatpak and Snap application deployment/sandboxing technologies across the state of several Linux distributions.

Markus looked at the state of Flatpak and Snap support across Arch Linux, Debian, Fedora, Gentoo, Mageia, openSUSE, RHEL/CentOS, and Ubuntu. He found that Arch, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, and Ubuntu were in good standing for Flatpaks while only Ubuntu had the very latest Snap support available.

He summed up the situation in his personal opinion as, "Flatpak is still the way to go, especially for those software vendors that target professional users with Flatpak being supported by CentOS/RHEL, Debian, openSUSE Leap, and even the current LTS release of Ubuntu. Snap packages OTOH are only 100% supported by Ubuntu. Even other distributions that carry it do with some downsides."

You can find his analysis via this blog post.
20 Comments

