Oracle Linux Security Developer To AMD: "Smatch" Your Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 November 2017 at 05:55 PM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Dan Carpenter of Oracle who is responsible for security audits of the Linux kernel is not happy with the current state of the AMDGPU DRM code-base.

Carpenter fired off an email today on the public kernel mailing list with the title: AMD, please run Smatch on your driver. The Smatch he is referring to is a static analysis tool he designed for working on the Linux kernel.

Dan has been working on Smatch the past few years as a static analysis tool fitted for the Linux kernel to address off-by-one bugs and a growing number of other issues that can be uncovered through static analysis of C code. Smatch has already been used by Dan and others for addressing thousands of bugs within the mainline Linux kernel.

The issue Dan Carpenter has with AMD is the growing number of warnings and errors coming up within the AMDGPU driver. Some of the errors are minor like inconsistent indenting while there is also a wide range of other warnings being encountered. As of this morning he pointed out over 100 warnings/errors generated by Smatch on the current AMDGPU code in DRM-Next.


The other issue he expressed is having sent in a warning fix back in August for a valid AMDGPU issue uncovered through static analysis that could lead to a buffer overflow but the patch has yet to land.

Those wishing to learn more about this static analysis tool catered for the Linux kernel can find it at repo.or.cz.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RADV Gets Fixed Up For Latest Dota 2 Vulkan
The Libdrm & xf86-video-amdgpu Repositories To Follow For FreeSync
AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 Yields Huge Speed-Up For Radeon Mining Performance
Valve Developer Lands VK_EXT_global_priority For RADV Vulkan Driver
AMD Developers Begin Making Open-Source FreeSync/AdaptiveSync Plans
A New Debian/Ubuntu Kernel Build With The Latest AMDGPU DC Patches
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Linux 4.15 Will Have A Scheduler Change To Benefit AMD EPYC