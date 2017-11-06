Oracle Linux Security Developer To AMD: "Smatch" Your Driver

Dan Carpenter of Oracle who is responsible for security audits of the Linux kernel is not happy with the current state of the AMDGPU DRM code-base.
Carpenter fired off an email today on the public kernel mailing list with the title: AMD, please run Smatch on your driver. The Smatch he is referring to is a static analysis tool he designed for working on the Linux kernel.
Dan has been working on Smatch the past few years as a static analysis tool fitted for the Linux kernel to address off-by-one bugs and a growing number of other issues that can be uncovered through static analysis of C code. Smatch has already been used by Dan and others for addressing thousands of bugs within the mainline Linux kernel.
The issue Dan Carpenter has with AMD is the growing number of warnings and errors coming up within the AMDGPU driver. Some of the errors are minor like inconsistent indenting while there is also a wide range of other warnings being encountered. As of this morning he pointed out over 100 warnings/errors generated by Smatch on the current AMDGPU code in DRM-Next.
The other issue he expressed is having sent in a warning fix back in August for a valid AMDGPU issue uncovered through static analysis that could lead to a buffer overflow but the patch has yet to land.
Those wishing to learn more about this static analysis tool catered for the Linux kernel can find it at repo.or.cz.
