Smartmontools 7.3 Released For Monitoring Disk Drive SMART Status

Smartmontools 7.3 was released as the first update to this open-source package in more than one year for providing a utility (smartctl) and daemon (smartd) for monitoring the SMART capabilities built into modern (S)ATA / NVMe / SCSI / SAS disk drives.
Smartmontools 7.3 brings smartctl support for getting/setting SMART persistent power-on values (and being able to restore them to manufacturer defaults), support for checking the NVMe 1.4 status bit with the -H argument, support for zoned block device characteristics and statistics, improved JSON output handling for the smartctl utility, a variety of Linux / OpenBSD / FreeBSD / Windows specific fixes, and various other fixes and enhancements.
Downloads and more details on Smartmontools 7.3 via smartmontools.org.
