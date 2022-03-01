Smartmontools 7.3 Released For Monitoring Disk Drive SMART Status
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 March 2022 at 03:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Smartmontools 7.3 was released as the first update to this open-source package in more than one year for providing a utility (smartctl) and daemon (smartd) for monitoring the SMART capabilities built into modern (S)ATA / NVMe / SCSI / SAS disk drives.

Smartmontools 7.3 brings smartctl support for getting/setting SMART persistent power-on values (and being able to restore them to manufacturer defaults), support for checking the NVMe 1.4 status bit with the -H argument, support for zoned block device characteristics and statistics, improved JSON output handling for the smartctl utility, a variety of Linux / OpenBSD / FreeBSD / Windows specific fixes, and various other fixes and enhancements.

Downloads and more details on Smartmontools 7.3 via smartmontools.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.18 Preparing Another New Driver For Quirky Keyboards
Improved ASUS Motherboard Sensor Monitoring To Arrive With Linux 5.18
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Finally Spins 64-bit Version
System76 Announces "Kudu" AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Powered Laptop
JEDEC Publishes HBM3 Standard (JESD238)
New ASUS Sensor Driver For Linux Aims For Greater Flexibility & Faster Sensor Reading
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
Future Intel Systems To Reportedly Be Even Less Friendly For Open-Source Firmware
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
KDE Had An Exciting Week With Plasma Available On The Steam Deck, Many Fixes
FreeDOS 1.3 Released To Advance This Open-Source MS-DOS Replacement
Intel Ramps Up Linux Investment By Acquiring Linutronix