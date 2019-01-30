Slax 9.7.0 Released With This Desktop Linux Distribution Down To 255MB
In addition to Alpine 3.9.0 seeing the light of day on Tuesday, another lightweight Linux distribution out with a new release is Slax 9.7.0.

Slax is the long-time Linux distribution long focused on delivering a small footprint that originally was based on Slackware but when work on the project restarted in 2017 shifted to using a Debian base and for its desktop also transitioned from KDE to Fluxbox+Compton.

With Slax 9.7.0, the lightweight Linux desktop distribution comes in at 255MB for its standard image, down 10MB thanks to switching to 1MB block sizes. Besides shedding a bit of weight, Slax 9.7.0 also adds usb-modeswitch support for dealing with modern USB devices that first try to appear as a storage device to offer up the Windows driver binary. Slax 9.7 also better handles the slax activate command with being more modular about what is copied to RAM.

More details on Slax 9.7 via the project announcement.
