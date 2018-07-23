Another open-source operating system doing a stable update this morning is Slax, the revived Linux distribution focused on delivering a lightweight desktop that when the project was restarted last year shifted off its Slackware origin and onto a Debian stable base.
Slax 9.5.0 is the new release and continues tracking Debian stable while using Fluxbox with the Compton compositing window manager for its desktop stack. The Slax 9.5 release pulls in all of the upstream improvements/updates from Debian 9 "Stretch" stable as well as fixing several known bugs, according to the project's founder Tomas in today's release announcement.
This lightweight and modular Debian-based Linux OS can be downloaded from Slax.org and continues to be offered in both 32-bit and 64-bit flavors.
