Following the very short RC period, the lightweight Slax 9.4 distribution is now available.
Since being revived last year as a lightweight Linux distribution now based on Debian rather than Slackware and shifting to Fluxbox and Compton for its desktop stack, the 9.4 release continues pulls in the latest Debian stable package updates.
Besides syncing against Debian stable, Slax 9.4 adds RFKILL support for toggling WiFi/Bluetooth connections, bundles in Mesa for DRI rendering support, adds in XArchiver and other utilities, and adds in a few new programs too. In trying to enhance the user experience but keep to a small OS size, Slax 9.4 does feature "one-click-to-install launchers" where basically the icon for programs are shipped on the system, but if you go to launch them, it will first have to download and install the necessary package(s).
If the one-click-to-install launcher concept is enjoyed by users, Slax may extend it in the future. More details on the Slax.org blog.
