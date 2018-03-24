The first release candidate of the Debian-based Slax Linux distribution is now available.
Slax has been working on its first major update for 2018 since this lightweight Linux distribution was revived last year and switched from a Slackware base to Debian as well as moving from KDE to Fluxbox+Compton. As their second major release off this new OS base, Slax 9.4 RC1 is hot off the press tonight.
Slax 9.4 adds RFKILL support for toggling WiFi devices, now bundles Mesa for DRI rendering support, adds /usr/share/games to the PATH, adds in XArchiver, and has various other updates.
While the release candidate is out today, the official Slax 9.4 release is expected in the next week. More details on Slax 9.4 via Slax.org.
Add A Comment