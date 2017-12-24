Slax 9.3 is now available as the latest feature release for this long-time Linux distribution that focuses on delivering a lightweight yet featureful Linux desktop experience.
In case you missed the news from early November: Slax Is Planning A Return, But Will No Longer Be Slackware-Based. This modern-age Slax is now using Debian as a base rather than Slackware and has also switched from using KDE to Fluxbox+Compton. The standard ISO remains lightweight at just 256MB while there is the IPXE version at less than 1MB.
Slax 9.3 adds PCManFM as the file manager, WICD as the WiFi network manager, persistent keyboard layout support, improved screen resolution changing, updated Syslinux, and other improvements.
More details on Slax 9.3 via Slax.org.
