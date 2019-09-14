Slax 9.11 Released While Re-Base To Debian 10 Is In Development
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 14 September 2019 at 07:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
For fans of the lightweight Slax Linux distribution, version 9.11 is now available and is re-based against upstream Debian 9.11 for this operating system that was resurrected two years ago.

Slax 9.11 pulls in all the package updates and fixes from Debian 9.11. Meanwhile the lead developer is working on a presumably "Slax 10" that is rebased against Debian 10. But there are a number of issues still needing to be addressed and as such that next major Slax release is still some time out from being released.

More details on this Debian-based Linux distribution via Slax.org.
