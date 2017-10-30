Slang Continues To Advance For Easing Shader Writing, Cross-Compiling Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 29 October 2017 at 08:17 AM EDT. 1 Comment
STANDARDS --
NVIDIA and Carnegie Mellon University continue working on the Slang project for providing improved functionality around existing Direct3D HLSL and OpenGL GLSL shaders as well as developing its own shading language.

Besides working on its own shading language that is inspired by Microsoft's HLSL, Slang allows cross-compiling shader code written in their language to HLSL, GLSL, DirectX bytecode, or SPIR-V. HLSL and GLSL code can also make easy use of Slang's libraries. When feeding HLSL or GLSL code into the Slang compiler, it can take care of some tedious steps of the shader writing process, full reflection information about parameters of the shader code, and various other helpers around graphics shader writing.

Slang's GLSL/SPIR-V focus is currently around Vulkan and at this stage does have some limitations with Slang 1.0 yet to be christened. The Slang project is under the MIT license. An example of the Slang shader language syntax can be found here.

If you are a developer and learning about Slang for the first time or haven't checked it out in a while, learn more at shader-slang/slang on GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
Progress Being Made On New "WebGPU" Web Graphics API
OVR_multiview Extension Completed For More Efficient OpenGL VR
Facebook Has Been Working On C++ Modules Support For GCC
The Disturbing Results With Automated Fuzzing Of OpenGL Shaders
The S3TC Patent Finally Expires Next Week - S3 Texture Compression
Linux Impacted By Information Leak & Remote Code Execution Via Bluetooth
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance