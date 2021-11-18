Slackware 15.0 Takes Another Step Closer To Release

After nearly a decade of Slackware 14, the Slackware 15.0 release is moving closer to debut and now effectively under a hard feature freeze.
Earlier this year was the Slackware 15 Alpha and Beta followed by RC1 in August. Now on Wednesday Slackware 15.0 RC2 was released.
The Slackware 15.0 pre-release change-log though did mention "we're going to have to trend more carefully for things to settle down, so consider this RC2 and a much harder freeze. A test mass rebuild was done here and there are no more "fails to build from source" remaining."
Since the prior RC1 there has been quite a mix of package updates to flow in across the board from newer KDE packages to other open-source software package updates of recent months.
See the current change-log for a look at the latest happenings ahead of Slackware 15.0. The current Slackware ISO builds are available from the mirrors. Given how things are currently trending and the time between these test releases, it's quite likely Slackware 15.0 won't be officially christened until 2022.
