Facebook Posts Latest Memory Controller Patches With Up To 45% Better Slab Utilization
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 April 2020 at 02:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Facebook engineer Roman Gushchin presented a new slab memory controller for Linux last September. The new memory controller has been very promising with the potential of using 30~40% less memory and less memory fragmentation, among other benefits. The third revision to that kernel work has now been sent out for evaluation.

The new controller allows for sharing of slab pages between memory cgroups and other improvements. Using this new code can lead up to 45% better slab utilization, similar benefits to a drop in total kernel memory usage, and less unmovable slab pages. The code is also cleaner and with this third revision the code is further simplified.

Earlier patches have noted Facebook is already using the code in production on their servers and was saving ~650-700MB+ for web front-ends, database caching, and DNS servers, among other wins.

The new set of 19 patches can be found on the kernel mailing list. Hopefully this work can get squared away in time for the Linux 5.8 kernel cycle this summer.
Add A Comment
Related News
Dell XPS 7390 Intel Ice Lake Performance Hit Hard By A Linux Kernel Regression
Linux 5.7-rc2 Released With Support For Accommodating Larger AMD CPU Microcode Files
Linux 5.7 Git Restores The Ability To EFI Boot Following Fallout In 5.7-rc1
Seven Changes We've Been Waiting On That You Will Not Find In Linux 5.7
Linux 5.7-rc1 Marks More Than 915k Commits, 28.4 Million Lines In Source Tree
Linux 5.7-rc1 Kernel Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Amassing Improvements For Linux 5.8
GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
Seven Changes We've Been Waiting On That You Will Not Find In Linux 5.7
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux