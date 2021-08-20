SixtyFPS 0.1 Released As A Rust-Focused Graphical Toolkit

For passionate Phoronix readers around the Rust programming language, SixtyFPS is a new graphical toolkit offering focused on Rust but also supporting C++ and JavaScript.SixtyFPS has seen prior development releases but the first time we've been pointed out to it and the v0.1 milestone happens to mark the project's graduation from "lab mode" to something that can be "reasonably used to start development of a product."SixtyFPS is a graphical toolkit aiming for embedded to desktop use-cases, multi-platform, supports a design-friendly markup language, and a run-time library with support for Rust / C++ / JavaScript. SixtyFPS design goals revolve around being lightweight, straight-forward for designers and programmers, and provide native support for many different platforms.SixtyFPS is GPLv3-licensed but with a commercial license option. With the v0.1 state it now supports styling according to the platform's native look although it requires Qt to be installed. SixtyFPS 0.1 also supports a new widget style based on Microsoft's fluent design, adds a new API to support custom rendering, design mark-up language enhancements, improved threading support, and more.

Those interested in learning more about the SixtyFPS toolkit can see the v0.1 announcement or head straight to the GitHub repository