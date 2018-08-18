Silverblue Still Aiming To Be In Great Shape By Fedora 30 Next Spring

DevConf.US is happening this weekend in Boston, a Red Hat sponsored event for free and open-source software. Among the interesting talks is Red Hat's Matthias Clasen providing an update on the Fedora Silverblue initiative.
Silverblue as a refresher is what was formally Fedora Atomic Workstation But now there's this new branding for the container-based Fedora Workstation built around RPM-OSTree and envisioning what a future operating system stack could look like, albeit fully working today with leveraging Flatpak, RPM-OSTree, etc.
With the exciting Fedora 29 release coming this October, there will be the first official Silverblue release following the Fedora Silverblue 28 preview version that happened this past spring. Clasen is reaffirming plans that by the time of Fedora 30 next spring, Fedora Silverblue should be in a more mature state and potentially ready for primetime.
There doesn't appear to be any livestreams of DevConf.US, but if you are interested in learning more about the Fedora Silverblue effort, Clasen has posted his slides here (PDF).
