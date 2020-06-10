Sienna Cichlid Support For RadeonSI Merged Into Mesa 20.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 June 2020 at 07:05 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The previously reported on Sienna Cichlid support for AMD's RadeonSI OpenGL driver has finished its quick review process and now merged for Mesa 20.2.

It was just a few days ago the Sienna Cichlid patches were posted for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, a week after the kernel patches were posted for this new codename GPU that appears to definitely be Navi 2. With the Sienna Cichlid enablement for RadeonSI being quite small thanks to largely re-using the existing Navi/GFX10 code paths, the review went quick and as of yesterday the support was merged.

Therefore with Mesa 20.2 the OpenGL driver support is in place. The community (Red Hat, Valve, et al) working on the RADV Mesa Vulkan driver have yet to work out their Navi 2 support but it should be straightforward to achieve based on the RadeonSI patches at least for the initial first-cut support. The official Vulkan support with AMDVLK will also presumably come soon but then again we have seen delays happen with that driver at times.

Mesa 20.2 should be releasing as stable around late August. However, this support is contingent upon the AMDGPU DRM driver support that isn't landing until Linux 5.9. The Linux 5.9 merge window opens in August and won't be out as stable until around October. Navi 2 GPUs are likely to be releasing around that time, likely meaning all of the open-source support will be available albeit not yet shipping out-of-the-box by the autumn Linux distributions aside from the rolling release distros.

We look forward to seeing how Navi 2 performs on Linux in the months ahead.
