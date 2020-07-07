Summing Up AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs. Core i9 10900K, Ryzen 5 3600XT vs. Core i5 10600K
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 July 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT.
Complementing this morning's AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT / Ryzen 7 3800XT / Ryzen 9 3900XT Linux benchmarks, here is a side-by-side look at the Ryzen 9 3900XT up against the Core i9 10900K and the Ryzen 5 3600XT up against the Core i5 10600K for these competing processors. This is a quick look at how these competing models stack up in the 130+ benchmarks utilized so far.

Due to short on time and the Phoronix Test Suite being able to present data visualizations in countless different ways, for this morning's article these graphs weren't included but here they are for another way of looking at all the raw performance numbers.

First up is a look at the Ryzen 9 3900XT against the Core i9 10900K for these ~$499 processors. Just the raw performance is being looked at in these side-by-side graphs. This morning's article has the performance-per-Watt data (mostly in favor of the 3900XT over the i9-10900K) as well as the performance-per-dollar. Shown are the results from the greatest spread to least and for tests where there was a statistically significant difference in the results:


And then similarly a look at the Ryzen 5 3600XT against the Core i5 10600K for those similar parts:


Tons of different workloads tested so see the full review for the breakdown based upon the geometric mean in the various workload/subsystems/suites tested and more.

As always, constantly working on new visualizations and other data presentation options for the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org so feel free to hit me up with any ideas or even code patches.

Linux gaming benchmarks and other tests from the new AMD Ryzen 3000XT series coming up shortly.
