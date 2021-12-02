SiFive Details New Performance P650 RISC-V Core

Back in October SiFive teased a new performance-optimized RISC-V core and today they finally shared more public details on this Performance P650 core.
SiFive's Performance P650 licenseable processor IP core will debut to lead partners in Q1'2022 while the general availability is expected in "summer" 2022. Whether the Performance P650 will make its way into any public SiFive developer boards or the like remain unknown, but hopefully they will come out next year with some performant successor to the HiFive Unmatched.
This successor to their Performance P550 is expected to be the fastest RISC-V processor IP core on the market. Over the P550 should be around a 40% performance increase per-clock cycle. Overall there should be around a 50% performance gain over the P550. SiFive is reporting the Performance P650 will be faster than the Arm Cortex-A77.
The slide deck was mailed over to us from the ongoing RISC-V Summit while there is also today's press release with the basic highlights. In Q1 we should hear more juicy details on the Performance P650 changes.
