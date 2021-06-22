SiFive Announces The Performance P550 As The Fastest RISC-V Processor Yet

SiFive today is announcing the Performance P550 as the fastest RISC-V processor yet while also announcing the Performance P270 too.
The SiFive Performance P550 core is designed to offer performance comparable to the Arm Cortex-A75 and is the company's successor to the U84. The P550 has a thirteen-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline and is based on the RISC-V RV64GC ISA. The Performance P550 will be available in up to four core configurations.
SiFive is reporting a SPECInt 2006 score of 8.65/GHz for the Performance P550 and the company firmly believes this is the fastest RISC-V processor yet.
SiFive also announced the Performance P270 as an 8-stage, dual-issue, highly efficient in-order processor. The Performance P270 supports the RISC-V Vector Extension 1.0-rc specification that paired with SiFive Recode for translating SIMD software from other architectures will help it deliver a compelling RISC-V option.
With Intel and SiFive collaborating for Intel Foundry Services, SiFive also confirmed that the IFC RISC-V application development platform will use the Performance P550 core on Intel's 7nm Horse Creek platform. SiFive Performance IP will be immediately available to customers.
