SiFive Announces The Performance P550 As The Fastest RISC-V Processor Yet
Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 22 June 2021 at 09:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RISC-V --
SiFive today is announcing the Performance P550 as the fastest RISC-V processor yet while also announcing the Performance P270 too.

The SiFive Performance P550 core is designed to offer performance comparable to the Arm Cortex-A75 and is the company's successor to the U84. The P550 has a thirteen-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline and is based on the RISC-V RV64GC ISA. The Performance P550 will be available in up to four core configurations.

SiFive is reporting a SPECInt 2006 score of 8.65/GHz for the Performance P550 and the company firmly believes this is the fastest RISC-V processor yet.

SiFive also announced the Performance P270 as an 8-stage, dual-issue, highly efficient in-order processor. The Performance P270 supports the RISC-V Vector Extension 1.0-rc specification that paired with SiFive Recode for translating SIMD software from other architectures will help it deliver a compelling RISC-V option.

With Intel and SiFive collaborating for Intel Foundry Services, SiFive also confirmed that the IFC RISC-V application development platform will use the Performance P550 core on Intel's 7nm Horse Creek platform. SiFive Performance IP will be immediately available to customers.
2 Comments
Related News
Transparent Hugepages Are Coming To RISC-V On Linux
Intel Reportedly Interested In Acquiring RISC-V Firm SiFive
SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
SiFive Tapes Out Their First 5nm RISC-V Processor Core
SiFive FU740 PCIe Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.13
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
Systemd 249-rc1 Released With Many New Features