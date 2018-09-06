SiFive Releases HiFive Unleashed RISC-V Open-Source Boot Loader With DDR Initialization
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 September 2018 at 05:05 AM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE --
Back in June we brought up how some of the SiFive HiFive Unleashed initialization code was closed-source for this developer board built around the RISC-V open-source processor ISA. One of the pain points was the DDR memory initialization code being closed-source but then SiFive announced they would allow for a fully open-source boot process. They've now made good on their word with their new open-source project.

On Thursday the company announced the open-source release of the Freedom U540-C000's Bootloader. This open-source bootloader allows for booting this first Linux-compatible RISC-V developer board without relying upon closed-source bits -- including the DDR init code being open. They have also posted the contents of the mask ROM as well for reference.

The Apache 2.0 licensed bootloader code for the HiFive Unleashed can be found via GitHub. More background information on this open-source accomplishment can be found via SiFive.com.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Purism's Librem 5 Making Progress In GTK4 Toolkit Usage, Kernel Upbringing
Libre Computer's Renegade Elite Offers USB-C With DP, PCI-E x4, 4GB LPDDR4, 6 Cores
CompuLab Goes WILD With Debian-Based Android WiFi RTT Indoor Location Tracking
Purism Pushes Back The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone Release Date
Linux Patches Working On High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Mice
It Looks Like Raptor Is Gearing Up To Release A New Open-Source POWER System
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting