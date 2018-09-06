SiFive Releases HiFive Unleashed RISC-V Open-Source Boot Loader With DDR Initialization

Back in June we brought up how some of the SiFive HiFive Unleashed initialization code was closed-source for this developer board built around the RISC-V open-source processor ISA. One of the pain points was the DDR memory initialization code being closed-source but then SiFive announced they would allow for a fully open-source boot process. They've now made good on their word with their new open-source project.
On Thursday the company announced the open-source release of the Freedom U540-C000's Bootloader. This open-source bootloader allows for booting this first Linux-compatible RISC-V developer board without relying upon closed-source bits -- including the DDR init code being open. They have also posted the contents of the mask ROM as well for reference.
The Apache 2.0 licensed bootloader code for the HiFive Unleashed can be found via GitHub. More background information on this open-source accomplishment can be found via SiFive.com.
