SiFive Rolls Out RISC-V HiFive1 Rev B Development Platform, $49 USD With FE310-G002 SoC
SiFive has announced an upgraded Freedom Everywhere SoC as well as the HiFive1 Revision B developer board using this FE310-G002 SoC.

The HiFive1 Revision B isn't to be confused with their HiFive Unleashed more that retails for $999 USD and is more akin to the traditional Arm developer boards we see that offer video output and other features. The HiFive1 is a mini development board without video output and can be connected to Arduino-compatible accessories and designed for real-time embedded use-cases. But this small embedded development board is available for $49 USD.

The FE310-G002 SoC adds one hardware I2C, a second UART, upgraded RISC-V debug specification, an always-on domain at 3.3V, and the ability to power-off the core power during the sleep mode. The SoC still leverages SiFive's 32-bit E31 CPU core complex with a single core running at 320+ MHz.


The HiFive1 Rev B board meanwhile picked up a WiFi/Bluetooth module, upgraded USB debug, USB drag-and-drop flash programming, the ability to drive the 3.3V I/O pins directly, and using a 4MB QSPI NOR flash chip. The main selling point of this revision to the HiFive1 is finally offering wireless connectivity.

More details on this revised RISC-V hardware via SiFive.com. Pre-orders on the HiFive1 Revision B board via Crowd Supply where this embedded board can be had starting at $49 USD.
